Big Ten's 2018 top 10 NBA draft prospects

1. Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State

Jackson’s ability to protect the rim at one end and step out beyond the three-point line as a shooter at the other makes him the next in a growing line of NBA unicorns.

Projection: Top 5

2. Miles Bridges, Michigan State

Fit will be important for the former Spartans standout. He would have played more small ball 4 if Michigan State’s frontcourt wasn’t loaded, but a more consistent shot will help him at the 3.

Projection: Late lottery

3. Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State

Leg injuries can be a red flag, but the former Normal U-High standout is counting on 2017-18 production (of which there was plenty) to mean more than a mostly missed 2016-17 season.

Projection: Late first round/early second round

4. Tony Carr, Penn State

Carr signing with an agent was a serious blow to Penn State’s climb to Big Ten contender status, but there’s certainly room in the NBA for skilled 6-foot-5 point guards.

Projection: Early second round

5. Moritz Wagner, Michigan

There’s no questioning what Wagner can do on the offensive end and his competitive edge after the Wolverines’ NCAA tournament run. Defending more athletic bigs? That’s the question.

Projection: Mid-second round

6. Justin Jackson, Maryland

Odds are some team takes a late flyer on the athletic Canadian wing even though he missed most of the 2017-18 season after surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Projection: Late second round

7. Carsen Edwards, Purdue

The Boilermakers’ scoring leader will get knocked for his size as a 6-1 point guard, but he’s a fierce competitor that can create for himself just as easily as his teammates.

Projection: Back to West Lafyette

8. Vincent Edwards, Purdue

Edwards fits the 3-and-D wing profile that NBA teams have been stocking their rosters with for several years. It just might take a Summer League stint and G-League time to get noticed.

Projection: Late second round

9. Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

The Badgers’ de facto point guard for much of the 2017-18 season possesses an odd, intriguing skill set at 6-10. What he doesn’t have is a jump shot, which limits his prospects.

Projection: One more year in Madison

10. Corey Sanders, Rutgers

Sanders mostly returned to form as a junior after his production slipped across the board in 2016-17. Some team, somewhere, will pay him to play basketball. It just won’t be the NBA.

Projection: Undrafted