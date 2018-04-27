LIVE! Nike EYBL: Indy

OK, let's get this out of the way first. Yes, I know that I'm technically not in Indianapolis. The second session of this spring's Nike EYBL circuit is actually about 15 miles north in Westfield, Ind. Semantics.

Three days of elite level basketball are about to start, and there are plenty of Illinois recruiting targets in action. Like the first game I'll watch this evening — Brad Beal Elite vs. CIA Bounce, featuring Illini priorities E.J. Liddell and Francis Okoro and two other targets in Mario McKinney Jr. and Moses Moody. And that's just in the first round of games. Six courts at a time. Three games apiece on each court tonight alone.

I'll be posting thoughts and observations periodically throughout the weekend. Keep checking back to see how Illinois' 2019, 2020 and even 2021 targets are playing against some of the top competition in the country.