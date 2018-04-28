LIVE! Nike EYBL: Indy

Day 2 Recap

Saturday morning meant more basketball at the Pacers Athletic Center in Westfield, Ind. I managed to get eyes on multiple Illinois recruiting targets I missed Friday night and, of course, came away from the first set of games on Day 2 with plenty of thoughts and observations.

Time to crack open the notebook again ...

— Opened the morning watching Drive Nation, with Illini targets Drew Timme and Samuell Willamson, take on Nike Team Florida. Figured Drive Nation might have its hands full since Vernon Carey (the No. 2 prospect in 2019) and Scottie Barnes (the No. 7 prospect in 2020) have teamed up on NTF.

I was wrong. Drive Nation dropped a 59-point first half on NTF and finished off a 99-76 win to start the day. Timme played a big role in that and got Drive Nation started by hauling in a loose ball and taking it himself coast to coast for a dunk to get the scoring going.

— Timme was really strong offensively. He ran the floor well, pushing it himself as a point forward pretty often (he does the same in high school) and finishing in transition. He also rebounded well and more than held his own against Carey.

— The thing that stood out to me the most about Williamson was his pair of putback tip dunks in the first half as he relentlessly crashed the offensive boards. His strength might be his shot (smooth from three-point range), but I liked his aggressiveness in rebounding.

— Williamson is pretty skinny, but he could end up being pretty special when he adds some strength.

— Since Drive Nation steamrolled Nike Team Florida, I hit the second half of The Truth vs. Team United to check out newly-offered wing Jaime Jaquez playing for Team Truth. Down a fair margin in the second half, Jaquez (and his teammates) tried to force things a little offensively. One play stood out, though, when Jaquez ripped through the lane for a wicked tomahawk dunk. He's a good athlete, but that dunk showed he's got some power, too.

— Watched Brad Beal Elite play again. Francis Okoro showed off more of his defensive prowess against BABC. Long arms, quick feet and a physical style make him a good rim protector. Check out Sunday's News-Gazette for a story on Okoro (and one on Kahlil Whitney).

— Sort of like Friday night, it was not E.J. Liddell's day. Same struggles with his shot — just a little bit off. Several more in-and-out jumpers and free throws.

— While Liddell struggled with six points and three rebounds, East St. Louis wing Terrence Hargrove Jr. (had some Illini interest at least) played really well. Hustled all over the place and finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

— Brad Beal Elite's Mario McKinney isn't a big guard, but he unleashed one of the better dunks I've seen this weekend when he finished off an alley oop with a reverse flush. Then he got the ball wide open in transition later in the game and threw down another reverse.

— Speaking of dunks, Mac Irvin Fire was playing just one court over from Brad Beal Elite. That allowed me to see Whitney basically levitate (and get up) before finishing off one of the wilder alley oops I've seen just based on his sheer athleticism.

— Finished the afternoon watching another new offer, Ish Massoud, play for PSA Cardinals. That's Cole Anthony's team — and they didn't score much when he got some breathers — but Massoud played well and finished with 13 points, three rebounds and two steals.

— This might surprise you, but Massoud is long at 6-foot-8. Pretty good athlete, but just really smooth save for a slightly strange release on his jumper. But if it goes in ...

****

Day 1 Recap

As it turns out, the setup at the Pacers Athletic Center isn't super conducive to me sitting and working. So the updates from the second session of the Nike EYBL circuit are going to come after each set of games for the weekend.

The first night is in the books. Let me hit you with some of my tweets (reminder, follow me at @srrichey) before I dive into a more in depth breakdown of everything I saw.

Made it to Indy for the second #eybl session. First game of the night for me is @STLEaglesBBall (Brad Beal Elite) vs CIA Bounce. Here’s a photo of E.J. Liddell @EasyE2432) dunking. pic.twitter.com/yIpUWrgo6q — Scott Richey (@srrichey) April 27, 2018

Moses Moody rips a rebound and then goes coast to coast for a bucket. Nice sequence. #eybl — Scott Richey (@srrichey) April 27, 2018

Moses Moody took a charge right in front of Brad Underwood. Next trip down, E.J. Liddell blocks a shot. #eybl — Scott Richey (@srrichey) April 27, 2018

Granted it was just one play but Khalil Whitney seems to have great control of his body in mid air. Pulled off what should have been an awkward, tough finish around a defender with ease. #eybl — Scott Richey (@srrichey) April 28, 2018

No shortage of confidence for Jaden Hardy. The 2021 prospect more than comfortable playing up. #eybl — Scott Richey (@srrichey) April 28, 2018

Kofi Cockburn’s offensive game is an unfinished product but he’s made some really good passes, finding open teammates for buckets. #eybl — Scott Richey (@srrichey) April 28, 2018

OK, now for a few more thoughts ...

— I started the evening watching Brad Beal Elite. It was sort of an obvious decision given the presence of E.J. Liddell and Francis Okoro on the roster. But don't forget Moses Moody and Mario McKinney Jr. A four-for-one stop? Easy choice.

— Liddell did not have his best game. He definitely was fighting with his jump shot. It was just a little bit off. I'm not sure how many of his shots just rimmed out. When that happened, though, he went to the ol' standby of rebounding, being a menace as a shot blocking threat and looking to score on the block. It worked.

— Moody is the real deal in my opinion. Definitely a scoring threat and is one at all three levels. There's a tweet above that says it all, but his defensive rebound into one-man fast break bucket was sublime.

— Let's get this out of the way now while I'm thinking about. Moody is long and athletic. It's safe to say if Brad Underwood offers a player a scholarship — no matter the position — those two traits will be in full supply.

— Last Brad Beal Elite note: The three major players for Okoro were all in attendance. Brad Underwood was there for the entire game, and Oregon rolled two deep with Dana Altman and Rantoul native Mike Mennenga. Purdue's Matt Painter watched the first half and then tagged out to assistant Brandon Brantley.

— Team Takeover was playing one court over from Brad Beal Elite, so I got glimpes of 2020 center Hunter Dickinson. An easy thing considering he's 7-foot tall. From what I can tell (I'll get a closer look tomorrow hopefully) he moves really well for his size.

— Speaking of tall people. I glanced across several courts at one juncture and one man stood out. I didn't look it up, but Patrick Ewing might be the tallest coach in all of Division I basketball. Hard to miss.

— Speaking of famous former NBA stars ... Penny Hardaway, newly minted as Memphis coach, was in attendance. So were some dads: Scottie Pippen, Kenyon Martin and Greg Anthony. Pippen and Martin's sons both play for Oakland Soldiers, while Cole Anthony is one of the top prospects in the 2019 class.

— The second round of games had me posted up for Mac Irvin Fire vs. Howard Pulley — another close game and another win for a team with some Illinois recruiting targets (Brad Beal Elite also won).

— There was some disappointment given Adam Miller didn't play for Mac Irvin Fire (he was there in street clothes). I just like watching him shoot the ball. Smooth lefty stroke.

— No Miller, though, meant I could focus all of my attention on Khalil Whitney. The 6-7 wing is a priority for the Illini in the 2019 class, and you'll be able to read more about him in Sunday's News-Gazette.

— Whitney is a super athlete and really long. Sound familiar? Anyway, what stood out to me (again, as mentioned in a tweet above), is his body control. Having the ability to absorb contact and shift in midair while still getting up a quality shot is certainly useful.

— Whitney dunked on everybody last weekend in Dallas. While I was writing about Liddell (see Saturday's News-Gazette) during part of the game to avoid any deadline complications, I didn't see as many dunks Friday night. Fingers crossed for more Saturday and Sunday.

— I finished the night watching Las Vegas Prospects vs. The RENS since both teams had a pair of Illinois targets on their respective rosters. It was a big win for Las Vegas, and 2021 guard Jaden Hardy was stellar again. He's one of the youngest players on the circuit, but there was absolutely zero hesitancy in his game. Super confident with the ball in his hands and can score at all three levels.

— The RENS feature 2019 center Kofi Cockburn. He's one of the biggest dudes on the circuit and is an old school 5. There's no stepping out to the three-point line in his game. If he gets the ball deep on the block, there is literally no stopping him other than a complete mugging of a foul.

— I circled around to try and catch the end of the PSA Cardinals game after Las Vegas won to see Illinois targets Tyson Etienne and Ismael Massoud, but PSA was down pretty big late and neither were in. More to see the rest of this weekend.

***

OK, let's get this out of the way first. Yes, I know that I'm technically not in Indianapolis. The second session of this spring's Nike EYBL circuit is actually about 15 miles north in Westfield, Ind. Semantics.

Three days of elite level basketball are about to start, and there are plenty of Illinois recruiting targets in action. Like the first game I'll watch this evening — Brad Beal Elite vs. CIA Bounce, featuring Illini priorities E.J. Liddell and Francis Okoro and two other targets in Mario McKinney Jr. and Moses Moody. And that's just in the first round of games. Six courts at a time. Three games apiece on each court tonight alone.

I'll be posting thoughts and observations periodically throughout the weekend. Keep checking back to see how Illinois' 2019, 2020 and even 2021 targets are playing against some of the top competition in the country.