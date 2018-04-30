Illini target another four-star wing

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois coaches had plenty of recruiting targets to watch this past weekend when the Nike EYBL circuit hit the Indianapolis suburbs. That didn’t stop them from stopping checking out some additional prospects.

Multiple Illinois coaches spent time watching Class of 2019 recruit Patrick Williams throughout the weekend, and the four-star wing picked up an Illini offer Monday morning according to Team United coach Nick Johnson.

Williams is averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists on the EYBL circuit. The 6-foot-7, 175-pound guard is also shooting 41.7 percent from three-point range through two weekends.

Williams put up one of his best games of the spring in front of the Illinois coaching staff with an 18-point performance in a 77-59 win against The Truth, which features now fellow 2019 Illini target Jaime Jaquez Jr. He was 6 of 11 from the field in the 18-point win and also had five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

A consensus four-star prospect, Williams is ranked as high as No. 74 in the 2019 class by Rivals. He holds other offers from the likes of Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, North Carolina State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.

Williams is a Charlotte, N.C., native. He averaged 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.8 steals per game during his junior season at West Charlotte. The Lions finished the season 17-11 and lost in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4A tournament.