What will Okoro do?

The rash of transfers seems like it has ended for the Illinois men's basketball program.

One would think so with only five scholarship players (Greg Eboigbodin, Trent Frazier, Aaron Jordan, Kipper Nichols and Da'Monte Williams) from last season's team returning.

But what will Francis Okoro decide? And when?

The Normal West big man, who just completed his junior season with the Wildcats, might reclassify to 2018. Meaning if he picks the Illini over Oregon and Purdue, he could suit up for the Illini in six months when the 2018-19 season tips off.

What would he mean to Brad Underwood's Illini next season?

Beat writer Scott Richey caught up with the highly-coveted prospect this past weekend in the Indianapolis suburbs during Nike EYBL action.

Kahlil Whitney is another prospect the Illini have their eye on, too, with the former Chicago lighting up the spring for Mac Irvin Fire on the EYBL circuit.

Richey caught up with the Class of 2019 wing, who fits the profile of what Underwood is seeking in his players (long and athletic), moving forward.

Want more than just recruiting talk for the Illini? Like when will the 2018-19 schedule come up? How will Michael Finke (Grand Canyon), Te'Jon Lucas (Milwaukee) and Mark Smith (Missouri) fare at their new destinations?

Richey takes your questions at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday in his weekly chat.

