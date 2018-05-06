Illini offer pair of 2019 wings

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ list of 2019 recruiting targets spotlights two areas of need on the roster moving forward — more help on the wing and down low. The Illini coaching staff handed out two more offers Friday night to address the former, adding Keion Brooks Jr. and Romeo Weems to their recruiting board.

Brooks is one of the top recruits in the 2019 class. The 6-foot-8, 185-pound forward is ranked as a five-star prospect and No. 16 nationally by 247Sports and holds more than 20 high major offers, including Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State and Purdue from the Big Ten and others like Louisville, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina and UCLA.

Brooks, a Fort Wayne, Ind., native plays for Indy Heat on the Nike EYBL circuit. Through two weekends of EYBL action, he’s averaging 22.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and two blocks per. He ranks sixth on the circuit in scoring, trailing, among others, fellow Illinois target Kahlil Whitney (23.4 ppg).

Weems is a consensus four-star recruit and is ranked No. 33 in the 2019 class by Rivals. The 6-7, 215-pound forward holds other offers from Creighton, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon, Rutgers and VCU.

Weems helped lead New Haven (Mich.) to a 26-1 record and to the Michigan High School Athletic Association Class B state semifinals as a junior. He averaged 23.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 4.8 steals per game.

Weems also plays on the EYBL circuit for Chicago-based MeanStreets. He’s the team’s second-leading scorer at 14.2 ppg and is also putting up 8.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and two steals per game.