Dosunmu gets Team USA camp invite

CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu has spent his spring showing off his game on the national stage at the Jordan Brand Classic and Allen Iverson Roundball Classic last month. The future Illinois guard must have left a lasting impression.

Dosunmu was announced as one of the 32 athletes selected to participate in a training camp for the U.S. Men's U18 National Team from May 31 to June 2 at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. Finalists for the U18 team should be announced June 2, and the team will train from June 3-8 in Colorado Springs before departing for the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship in St. Catharine's, Ontario, Canada.

This is Dosunmu's first experience in the USA basketball pipeline. The five-star point guard out of Morgan Park averaged 24.5 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and 2.7 steals in helping lead the Mustangs to another Class 3A state title. He signed with Illinois in November, and is the top-ranked player in the Illini's 2018 recruiting class.

Dosunmu is one of two players from Illinois selected for the training camp along with Iowa State-bound Simeon guard Talen Horton-Tucker. Multiple 2019 Illini recruiting targets are also among the 32 players invited, including Keion Brooks Jr., D.J. Carton, Hunter Dickinson and Jalen Lecque.

The U.S. will compete for its first straight gold medal at the FIBA Americas U18 Championship, playing in Group A against Puerto Rico, Panama and the Dominican Republic. The preliminary round-robin games will take place June 10-12, which will determine seeding for the June 14 quarterfinal games.

Team USA is 53-2 in the FIBA Americas U18 Championships and won gold in 1990, 1994, 1998, 2006, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016, while capturing silver in 2008 and bronze in 2002.