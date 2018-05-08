Illinois offers 2019 forward

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' 2019 recruiting took an east coast turn for potential big men with offers out to the likes of Kofi Cockburn, Aidan Igiehon, Tre Mitchell and Oscar Tshiebwe. But the Illini are still recruiting Big Ten country, and added to their board late Monday with an offer to Zeke Nnaji.

I thank The Most High for receiving an offer University of Illinois pic.twitter.com/Qar2UQqVYs — Zeke Nnaji (@ZekeNnaji_Hoopz) May 8, 2018

Nnaji is a 6-foot-10, 215-pound forward out of Lakeville, Minn. He's ranked as a four-star recruit by Rivals and the No. 45 overall prospect in the Class of 2019, while 247Sports has him as a three-star recruit and outside the top 100.

Several other Big Ten teams are already involved in Nnaji's recruitment, and he holds more than a dozen high major offers. Also in the mix are Baylor, Creighton, Iowa, Memphis, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Purdue, St. John's Wisconsin, UCLA and Xavier.

Nnaji, who helped lead Hopkins High School to a 26-2 season in 2017-18, is playing for D1 Minnesota on the adidas Gauntlet circuit this spring. He averaged 15.1 points and 4.7 rebounds through nine games in April, while shooting 68.4 percent overall and 47.1 percent from three-point range in more limited attempts.