Thursday, May 10, 2018

Catching up with ... Jerrance Howard
Wed, 05/09/2018 - 9:10pm | Tim Ditman
Jerrance Howard has been flying up the coaching ranks, proving he&#039;s a QUICK STUDY The Illinois assistant could be a hot commodity &amp;ndash; and soon, too
Vanda Bidwell/The News-Gazette

With a Final Four appearance finally under his belt, the man they call "snacks", former Illini and current Kansas assistant Jerrance Howard, is feeling pretty good these days. He checked in Wednesday on WDWS SportsTalk with Tim Ditman and Scott Richey.

On his son's scouting report on Duke that made national headlines...

"I didn't think it was going to viral. I was actually about to throw it away. He was a big man at school the next day."

On what head coaching job could lure him away from Kansas...

"I know you can't be picky. All I'm doing is focusing on being prepared when the right opportunity comes."

On Illini hoops today...

"I'm a huge, huge, huge Coach Underwood fan. We've got a great AD who's one of our own who's doing unbelievable things already."

Listen to the full interview:

SportsTalk with Scott Beatty

PODCAST: SportsTalk 5-9-18

Tim Ditman fills in for Scott, who's on the road to cover Fighting Illini softball. Tim is joined by News-Gazette sports writer Scott Richey to discuss the latest in local sports. They also chat with former Illini and current assistant coach at Kansas Jerrance Howard.

Listen to this podcast