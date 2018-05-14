Illini offer in-state wing

CHAMPAIGN — Terrence Shannon Jr. wrapped up his senior season at Lincoln Park without a Division I offer. Austin Peay was his first in early March after his final game with the Lions, but a month later Shannon decided to reclassify to 2019 and spend a year at Woodstock Academy, a prep school in Woodstock, Conn.

That coincided with Shannon’s national rise to prominence on the Nike EYBL circuit. The 6-foot-7 wing has added eight Division I offers since, including one from Illinois on Monday afternoon.

The Illini are now in the mix along with other high major programs Florida State, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. He holds other offers from DePaul, Loyola and Illinois-Chicago.

Shannon broke through in late April in Dallas playing for Mac Irvin Fire. He scored in double figures in three games, including a 32-point performance in a win against Boo Williams. He was 11 of 18 from the field overall and went 4 of 7 from three-point range while also adding nine rebounds and four assists.

Illinois has offered a host of wings in the 2019 class, including Shannon’s Mac Irvin Fire teammate Kahlil Whitney. The Illini have also offered the likes of five-star prospect Keion Brooks Jr., Illinois native turned Kansas prep school standout Malik Hall and recent targets Romeo Weems and Patrick Williams, who all also play on the EYBL circuit.