Liddell gets back on track

The Nike EYBL had the weekend to itself among the shoe brand leagues, and plenty of Illinois recruiting targets put up big numbers in Atlanta. Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights four:

Nimari Burnett, Team WhyNot

The former Morgan Park guard played his first weekend on the EYBL circuit and put up 22 points in each of his last two games. The No. 40-ranked player in the 2020 class — now playing at Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., averaged 17.5 points and 2.3 rebounds for the weekend.

Keion Brooks, Indy Heat

No one had a better single-game performance than the 2019 five-star prospect. Brooks finished his stay in Atlanta with 43 points, 22 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals against Oakland Soldiers. The 6-foot-8 wing averaged 27.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

EJ Liddell, Brad Beal Elite

Liddell struggled with his shot in the first two sessions on the circuit last month but was significantly more consistent in Atlanta showcasing his offensive game in addition to his shot blocking. One of Illinois’ top 2019 priorities, the 6-7 forward put up 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.

Samuell Williamson, Drive Nation

The long-armed 2019 guard was one of the most efficient scorers in Atlanta and had a pair of 30-point games, including a season best 34 in a win against Georgia Stars. Williamson averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists while putting up a shooting slash of 65/57/91.