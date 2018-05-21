Illini target Ukrainian big man

CHAMPAIGN — Two open scholarships for the 2018-19 season and a need to add to its frontcourt means Illinois is still pursuing 2018 targets. The latest per multiple reports by Elevate Hoops and 247Sports? Ukrainian big man Dima Zdor.

Zdor, a 6-foot-10, 215-pound forward, holds eight other offers, including Arkansas, Austin Peay, Coastal Carolina, Delaware, Holy Cross, Lehigh, UMass and Utah State. He joins 6-9 Kansas forward Parker Braun, who took an unofficial visit to Champaign last week after official visits to Ole Miss and LSU, on Illinois’ 2018 recruiting board.

Zdor played at St. James School in Hagerstown, Md., this past season after other stops at Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Va., as a sophomore and Sagemont School in Weston, Fla, as a junior. He averaged 14 points and eight rebounds per game for the Saints while teaming with one-time Illinois target Bryce Golden in the St. James frontcourt.

Illinois has missed on multiple big men this spring, including Golden, who signed with Butler. The Illini also didn’t secure commitments from Francis Okoro (Oregon), Blake Hinson (Ole Miss) and Maurice Calloo (Oklahoma State).