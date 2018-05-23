CHAT RECAP: 'Could have provided some veteran leadership'

Michael Finke announced his intention to transfer from Illinois almost two months ago. The Centennial product picked Grand Canyon a month later. As Illinois continues its hunt for another post player in the 2018-19 class, a question has popped up in hindsight. Wouldn't Finke have been a veteran big man to keep around because of just how young the Illini frontcourt will be?

That was one question from today's chat with beat writer Scott Richey. Other topics included Aaron Jordan's spring improvement, which players might be leaders for Brad Underwood's second season and which of the young frontcourt players might emerge next season. (Hint: The Illini are going to need all of them).

Richey chats every Wednesday during the year. This week's full chat can be found here.