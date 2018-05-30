Little has changed for Illinois basketball in the last couple weeks. Brad Underwood still has a pair of open scholarships to use to fill out his 2018-19 roster. The direction to doing so? Find another big man (or two). Whether that will be 2018 prospects Parker Braun or Dima Zdor, a graduate transfer big man or some combination of those options remains to be seen.

Beat writer Scott Richey answered a handful of questions in his Wednesday afternoon chat. Read the chat in its entirety here. But first, a sampling of Richey's weekly back-and-forth with Illinois fans:

Is it unreasonable to expect Kipper to make a big jump this season?

I don't think it's unreasonable to expect Kipper Nichols to make a jump in 2018-19. He'll definitely be one of the top offensive options, and he'll be asked to rebound more for sure. Illinois basically needs Nichols to up his production across the board.