Report: Illini, Irish will face off in Challenge

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will get a rematch with Notre Dame in this coming season's Big Ten/ACC Challenge after losing to the Irish in the grand reopening of State Farm Center in December 2015. The game was first reported by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

No date is set yet, but the game will reportedly take place at the Edmund P. Joyce Center in South Bend, Ind., Notre Dame's home arena.

It would mark the Illini's first visit to South Bend since 1960 when Notre Dame defeated the Illini 69-66 on Dec. 28, 1960.

Notre Dame won the last matchup against Illinois 84-79 behind 21 points apiece from Steve Vasturia and one-time Illinois recruiting target Demetrius Jackson. Malcolm Hill had 19 points for the Illini in the first game between the two programs since 2013.

Notre Dame ended the 2017-18 season with a 21-15 record after bowing out in the second round of the NIT. The Irish finished 10th in the ACC after dealing with an injury that cost preseason All-American forward Bonzie Colson the bulk of his final season.

Illinois went 14-18 in Brad Underwood's first season as coach, and saw its season end in February after losing to Iowa in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament in New York City. The Illini will have at least six newcomers on their 2018-19 roster, while Notre Dame will have to replace Colson and point guard Matt Farrell.

Notre Dame leads the overall series 27-14 against the Illini.