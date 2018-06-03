Dosunmu survives first cut

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ayo Dosunmu’s shot to represent the United States at the FIBA Americas U18 Championship remains alive. The future Illinois guard was announced as one of the U18 National Team finalists after the first cut Sunday morning trimmed the roster from 33 to 18.

The remaining 18 players will continue training in Colorado Springs until June 8 and one final cut will finalize the roster at 12 before the team departs for St. Catharine’s, Ontario, Canada and the FIBA Americas U18 Championship.

“We had 33 guys come here and all 33 competed hard,” said former Illinois and current Kansas coach Bill Self, who is the head coach for the U.S. U18 team. “We were all so impressed with how much it meant to all of them. But at the end of the day these 18 were the 18 who stood out the most and are certainly very deserving of the opportunity to continue. Now from this, they’ll each get a couple full days in order to show that they could be one of the 12 to make this team the best team it possibly can be moving forward into competition.

“It’s going to be difficult to get down to 12. Sometimes putting a USA team together is a little different than just looking at who can score the most points and who can get the most rebounds. So, it’ll be interesting to see how that plays out. But the 18 that were selected, we thinks gives us a great pool of players to give us the best chance to win.”

Team USA will play in Group A against Puerto Rico, Panama and the Dominican Republic. The preliminary round-robin games will take place June 10-12, which will determine seeding for the June 14 quarterfinal games.

Guys that impressed this morning at #USABMU18: Rocket Watts, Trendon Watford, Coby White (UNC), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Justin Moore (Villanova), Joey Baker (Duke). Thought Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois) had his best session too. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) June 2, 2018

USA Basketball: What have I liked? Ayo Dosunmu’s improved jumper, Talen Horton-Tucker’s nifty skillset, Kamaka Hepa’s defensive impact & Coby White’s scoring punch https://t.co/zmEWclaPfn pic.twitter.com/5Cvs1s5Aom — Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) June 1, 2018

Several other Illinois recruiting targets survived the first cut in Colorado Springs. Also continuing to train are Class of 2019 prospects Keion Brooks (Fort Wayne, Ind.), Jalen Lecque (Teaneck, N.J.) and Mark “Rocket” Watts (Detroit) and 2020 recruit Hunter Dickinson (Hyattsville, Md.).