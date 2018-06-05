Dosunmu makes U.S. roster

Other Related Content Dosunmu wants defense to shine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ayo Dosunmu faced off against some of the nation's top players at the U.S. training camp the last week with a spot on the U18 National Team on the line. What the future Illinois guard was able to show earned him a spot on the final roster that will compete at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship starting Sunday in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada.

"My father and grandparents were born in Nigeria," Dosunmu tweeted after his selection was announced. "They came to America for a better life. To be able to represent my country is an honor and a privilege. Next Stop Canada. Go USA!"

Dosunmu is one of seven guards on the 12-man roster. The 6-foot-3 Chicago native will team up with the likes of Kansas-bound Quentin Grimes and top 2019 prospects like Cole Anthony, Tyrese Maxey and Illinois recruiting target Mark "Rocket" Watts.

Team USA will open play Sunday against the Dominican Republic in the first round of games in Ontario. Pool play lasts through June 12, with the quarterfinals starting June 14.