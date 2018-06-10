Beyond the arc: June 10, 2018

SAME OLD, SAME OLD

Auburn had its best season since 1998-99 with 26 wins — under the cloud of the FBI investigation into college basketball. Now former assistant Chuck Person was among those arrested on federal bribery and fraud charges, and two players implicated were suspended for the season. The result? Tigers’ coach Bruce Pearl (above) received a multi-year extension. It doesn’t seem like sweeping changes are coming to college hoops.

STAYING IN ANN ARBOR

One Big Ten fan base is particularly happy John Beilein (above) emerging as a finalist for the Pistons job stopped there. Michigan fans will welcome him back with open arms. The rest of the Big Ten probably would have been just fine seeing Beilein heading to the NBA. His 11-season run with the Wolverines has been a successful one, what with his 248-143 record and Michigan’s NCAA championship game appearances in 2013 and 2018.

MOVING UP THE CHARTS

Several 2019 Illinois recruiting targets dot the top 20 prospects in the class after 247Sports’ latest ranking update were unveiled earlier this week. Included is Kahlil Whitney (above), who jumped 11 spots to No. 17 and earned five-star status. He’s a clear priority for the Illini in their next class. Making an equally as significant jump was Minnesota big man Zeke Nnaji, up 14 spots to No. 29 in the class with most of the Big Ten in pursuit.