Illini land in-state outside hitter

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' offseason transfers opened up new recruiting avenues for Chris Tamas. Namely, the second-year Illini coach got a little more scholarship flexibility with his future classes.

Tamas added a fifth prospect in Illinois' 2019 recruiting class with a commitment from Zion-Benton's Kennedy Collins. The 6-foot-3 outside hitter/middle blocker announced her commitment Monday on Twitter.

"I’m excited to announce that I have verbally committed to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Illinois," Collins posted. "A HUGE Thank You to my parents, coaches, family, teammates and friends for your support!"

Collins was a Lake County News-Sun All-Area selection last fall as a junior. She led the Zee-Bees with 203 kills and also contributed 62 blocks.

Collins is the second in-state recruit for Illinois in the 2019 class, joining Champaign Central middle blocker Rylee Hinton. The Illini are also set to add middle blocker/outside hitter Ellie Holzman (New Orleans), middle blocker/outside hitter Kyla Swanson (Wahoo, Neb.) and defensive specialist Alyssa Eske.