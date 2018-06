SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — Former Illini Dylan Meyer, playing as a professional for the first time, is off to a solid start at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

After 8 holes, Meyer was sitting 1 stroke back in a tie for third place. After a bogey on No. 18 — his ninth hole of the day — the former Illini sits in a tie for eighth at 1 over par.

Former Illini Steve Stricker tees off 12:36 p.m.