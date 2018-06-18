Illini offer 2018 forward

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' pursuit of frontcourt depth has been an ongoing process this spring. It continued Monday with an offer to Class of 2018 small forward Anthony Higgs.

Higgs signed with Ole Miss last November but received his release from the Rebels in late March following the coaching change from Andy Kennedy to Kermit Davis. The 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward is considered a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports and is reportedly considering Virginia Tech, South Florida and Buffalo.

Higgs won back-to-back state championships at Perry Hall (Md.) High School as a junior and senior. He averaged 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists for the Gators this past season. Higgs played for Team Melo on the Nike EYBL circuit in 2017 and averaged seven points and five rebounds.

Illinois has missed on multiple frontcourt targets in the 2018 class in the last several months. The latest was Dima Zdor's commitment to Weber State on Saturday, but the Illini also lost out on the likes of Bryce Golden (Butler), Parker Braun (Missouri), Maurice Calloo (Oklahoma State) and Blake Hinson (Ole Miss) this spring.

Class of 2020 wing nets offer

The Illinois coaching staff got a good look at Addison Patterson last week during the FIBA U18 Americas Championship in his native Canada while in Ontario to also see Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu and Team USA. Illinois offered Patterson on Monday.

Patterson was one of Team Canada's top players in their silver medal run. The 6-6, 180-pound guard averaged 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the FIBA event. Patterson is considered a five-star propsect in the 2020 class by both Rivals and 247Sports and is ranked as high as No. 18 nationally by the latter. He holds other offers from the likes of Arizona State, Florida, Oregon, Syracuse and Southern California.

Frontcourt recruiting is also a priority for Illinois in future classes. The Illini have offered a trio of 2020 prospects in the last week. New on Illinois' recruiting board are four-star center Davion Bradford (6-11, 240), four-star center Clifford Omoruyi (6-10, 220) and four-star small forward Richie Springs (6-9, 200).