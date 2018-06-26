Illini add 2018 forward

CHAMPAIGN — Three open scholarships in June meant Illinois still had some roster moves to complete before the 2018-19 season. The Illini took a step in that direction Tuesday with a commitment from three-star forward Anthony Higgs.

Inside Illini Basketball Episode 8: Illini's approach to the July evaluation period After July 4, the Illini coaching staff will head out to scour the country for talent as the second stage of AAU basketball takes place. Beat writer Scott Richey touches on where Brad Underwood and Co. will visit — and who they'll be watching. Listen to this podcast

"After much consideration with my family and the people closest to me, I have decided to continue my career in attending the University of Illinois," Higgs wrote in a note on Twitter. "It is an extreme honor to play under Coach Underwood and the rest of the Illini family (in) the Big Ten."

Higgs signed with Ole Miss last November but received his release from the Rebels in late March following the coaching change from Andy Kennedy to Kermit Davis. The 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward is considered a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports and chose the Illini over offers from Louisville, Virginia Tech, South Florida and Buffalo.

Higgs won back-to-back state championships at Perry Hall (Md.) High School as a junior and senior. He averaged 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists for the Gators this past season. Higgs played for Team Melo on the Nike EYBL circuit in 2017 and averaged seven points and five rebounds.