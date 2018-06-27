CHAT RECAP: Higgs 'definitely more a 3/4'

Anthony Higgs is the hot name in the Illinois fan base after his commitment to Brad Underwood and the Illini on Tuesday. What the 6-foot-8 forward out of Maryland will bring to Illinois for the 2018-19 season was a leading topic during Scott Richey's weekly chat.

Our beat writer's answer? Higgs projects as a face-up 4 playing in Underwood's position-less system with an ability to add an inside-outside game for the Illini as an above-the-rim athlete with a three-point shot. How soon he'll be able to contribute is the lingering question that hovers around several of Illinois' newcomers.

