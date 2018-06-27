Illini land frontcourt piece

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood laid forth a fairly clear directive after announcing five more members of Illinois' 2018 recruiting class in mid-April.

Even after landing Samba Kane and Giorgi Bezhanishvili, another frontcourt player was still at the top of his list.

Armed with one open scholarship then — a number that grew to three when both Matic Vesel and Greg Eboigbodin opted to leave the program in May and June, respectively — Underwood continued his hunt for another big man.

"In a perfect world, I'd love another frontcourt guy," Underwood said at the time. "We'd love a frontcourt piece that fits and can score and do some of the same things that we need to be successful. We'll continue to knock down those doors and see where that takes us."

That path ultimately took Illinois through a series of recruiting misses. Bryce Golden, Maurice Calloo, Blake Hinson, Parker Braun and Dima Zdor all opted for other opportunities this spring. But the Illini finally got a yes with Tuesday's commitment from Anthony Higgs.

"After much consideration with my family and the people closest to me, I have decided to continue my career in attending the University of Illinois," Higgs wrote in a note on Twitter. "It is an extreme honor to play under Coach Underwood and the rest of the Illini family (in) the Big Ten. I want to thank everyone that recruited me. (It) has truly been a blessing."

Higgs committed to Illinois over other offers from the likes of Louisville, Virginia Tech, South Florida and Buffalo. Once signed with Ole Miss, the three-star forward received his release in late March after the Rebels' coaching change from Andy Kennedy to Kermit Davis.

Higgs won consecutive state championships at Perry Hall (Md.) High School in the northeast Baltimore suburbs. The 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward averaged 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists for the Gators this past season, and he played for Team Melo on the Nike EYBL circuit in 2017 where he averaged seven points and five rebounds.

The addition of Higgs continues the complete rebuild of the Illinois frontcourt for the 2018-19 season. Illinois also lost veteran Leron Black (turned pro) and Michael Finke (transfer), leaving Kipper Nichols as the only returning forward from last season.

More of a face-up forward with legitimate athleticism and the ability to extend his shooting range beyond the three-point line, Higgs still provides added length via a 7-1 wingspan to the Illini frontcourt.

Who's on board?

Illinois' ever-changing roster changed again Tuesday with Anthony Higgs' commitment. A breakdown of the 2018-19 roster:

Senior

Aaron Jordan 6-5 210 Guard

Juniors

Drew Cayce 6-1 175 Guard

Andres Feliz 6-2 185 Guard

Kipper Nichols 6-6 225 Forward

Samson Oladimeji 6-4 200 Guard

Tyler Underwood 6-2 180 Guard

Sophomores

Trent Frazier 6-1 170 Guard

Da'Monte Williams 6-3 190 Guard

Freshmen

Giorgi Bezhanishvili 6-9 230 Forward

Ayo Dosunmu 6-5 185 Guard

Alan Griffin 6-5 180 Guard

Anthony Higgs 6-8 205 Forward

Tevian Jones 6-7 200 Guard

Samba Kane 7-0 220 Center