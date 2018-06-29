Higgs to Illini official

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood and the Illinois coaching staff will have to wait until August to start working with the newest member of the Illini's 2018 recruiting class.

Three-star forward Anthony Higgs has officially signed his financial aid tender and will join the team at the start of the fall semester.

"Anthony is a versatile forward with the ability to play multiple positions in our system," Underwood said. "He is a long, athletic lefty who can play inside or step out and face the basket, and he is a strong rebounder. Most importantly he is a winner, as evidenced by being a two-time state champ in Maryland, a place known for tremendous high school basketball."

Higgs helped lead Perry Hall (Md.) High School to consecutive Class 4A state titles as a junior and senior, making him one of several incoming champions in the Illini's 2018 class along with Ayo Dosunmu and Alan Griffin. Higgs, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 10.5 points, eight rebounds and four blocks during the state semifinals and championship game as Perry Hall defended its title.

Higgs, the first Illini recruit from Baltimore since Chester Frazier, is the seventh newcomer for Illinois' 2018-19 season. He joins fellow freshmen Dosunmu, Griffin, Tevian Jones, Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Samba Kane along with junior college transfer Andres Feliz.