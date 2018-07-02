Anderson moves on at Wimbledon

Kevin Anderson has advanced to the fourth round of Wimbledon in three of the last four tournaments.

So far, the former Illini is off to a good start at the 2018 event.

The 32-year-old Anderson won his first-round singles match on Monday, defeating Norbert Gombos from Slovakia 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in a match that took 1 hour, 56 minutes to complete.

The 6-foot-8 Anderson, known for his powerful serve, compiled 20 aces in his win against Gombos.

The eighth-ranked Anderson, who placed runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Open in his best showing at a Grand Slam, moves on to face Andreas Seppi of Italy in the second round.