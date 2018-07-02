Illini land grad transfer center

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois ended June adding a piece to its frontcourt for the 2018-19 season then started July the same way. Less than a week after landing a commitment from Class of 2018 forward Anthony Higgs, the Illini got a commitment from graduate transfer center Adonis De La Rosa as first reported by the New York Times' Adam Zagoria.

Illinois will be the fourth stop of De La Rosa's collegiate career. The Bronx, N.Y., native was a three-star prospect out of New York powerhouse Christ The King and initially signed with St. John's. He redshirted the 2014-15 season with the Storm before transferring to Williston State College in Williston, N.D. De La Rosa then spent the last two seasons at Kent State.

De La Rosa averaged 11.8 points and 7.5 rebounds during the 2017-18 season at Kent State, leading the Golden Flashes in rebounding and ranking third in scoring. The 7-foot, 265-pound big man is currently recovering after surgery in late March to repair the torn ACL he suffered in the final minute of Kent State's 78-61 MAC tournament loss to Buffalo.