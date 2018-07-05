Anderson advances at Wimbledon

Former Illini Kevin Anderson is moving on at Wimbledon.

The eighth-seeded Anderson defeated Andreas Seppi 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday morning to finish their second-round match that started on Wednesday, but was suspended because of rain and resumed on Thursday.

Anderson compiled 34 aces against the Italian to advance to the third round at Wimbledon for the fifth time in the last six years.

The 32-year-old Anderson will face 25th-seeded Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany in the third round.

Kohlschreiber ousted Gilles Muller of Luxembourg 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3).