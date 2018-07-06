Anderson keeps on winning

Kevin Anderson has never made it to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

But if the former Illini standout keeps playing next week the way he did on the grass courts during the opening week of the Grand Slam in London, watch out.

The eighth-seeded Anderson defeated No. 25 Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 on Friday after losing just eight of 61 points on his first serve.

The third-round win comes a day after Anderson finished off Andreas Seppi in four sets on Thursday, the only match where Anderson has dropped a set during his stay at Wimbledon this year.

Anderson compiled 22 aces in his win against Kohlschreiber, increasing the total number of aces he has served to 76 through his first three matches.

The 32-year-old Anderson, who lost to Rafael Nadal last September in the title match at the U.S. Open for his best finish at a Grand Slam, is slated to face Gael Monfils on Monday in his Round of 16 match.

A win against Monfils, who upset No. 11 Sam Querrey on Friday, would not only advance Anderson to his first-ever quarterfinal match at Wimbledon, but also set up a potential quarterfinal match against eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer.

Federer, the top seed, hasn't dropped a set in his first three wins at Wimbledon leading into his Round of 16 match against No. 22 Adrian Mannarino on Monday.