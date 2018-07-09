Ex-Illini Anderson advances to first Wimbledon quarterfinals

Other Related Content Anderson keeps on winning

LONDON -- Kevin Anderson has advanced to the Wimbledon men's singles quarterfinals after knocking off Gael Monfils in a tense, four-set affair Monday at the All England Club.

The former Illini tennis star, from South Africa, defeated the Frenchman Monfils 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2), 5-7, 7-6 (4) in match that lasted three hours and 29 minutes. The victory allowed Anderson to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time in his professional career.

Anderson, who hit 20 aces on the day, reached his first Grand Slam final at the 2017 U.S. Open and had lost in the fourth round at Wimbledon on three previous occasions.

The 32-year-old, seeded eighth in this grass-court Grand Slam event, will now take on top-seeded Roger Federer in the round of 8. Federer easily dispatched his fourth-round enemy earlier Monday, topping 22nd-seeded Adrian Mannarino 6-0, 7-5, 6-4.

Anderson and Federer have met four times previously, with the Switzerland native coming out ahead in each venture. The two have never battled on grass, however.

In a Monday article from Tennis World's Luigi Gatto, one tennis pro suggested Anderson could defeat Federer in a match. Philipp Kohlschreiber, who lost to Anderson in Wimbledon's third round, said "if he believes (he can) beat Roger on grass, I think he can do it, because the game is big."

The starting time of the match between Anderson and Federer has not yet been determined.

The Associated Press contributed to this report