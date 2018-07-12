Small tied for lead at Senior Players Championship

HIGHLAND PARK (AP) — Illinois men's golf coach Mike Small shot 7-under 65 to share a one-stroke lead with Kenny Perry after the first round of the Constellation Senior Players Championship on Thursday.

The 52-year-old Small, seeking his first Champions Tour victory after leading the Illini to their 11th straight NCAA Championship appearance this past spring, birdied three of the four par 5s on the par-72 layout. He tallied eight birdies and dropped only one shot — a bogey on the par-3 eighth — in the fourth of five majors on the senior tour schedule.

Bart Bryant, Glen Day and 2015 U.S. Senior Open champion Jeff Maggert were one stroke back.

Defending champion Scott McCarron was in a pack at 5 under, while three-time Senior Players winner Bernhard Langer and Vijay Singh were another shot back at Exmoor Country Club. David Toms, coming off a win at the U.S. Senior Open, shot 2 over.

The 57-year-old Perry made eight birdies and one bogey to put himself in contention for his fifth senior major.