Illini volleyball schedule Sweet 16 heavy

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois volleyball will face 13 NCAA tournament teams, including six that also reached the Sweet 16, during the 2018 season. Fresh off their own Sweet 16 appearance in Chris Tamas' first season as coach, the Illini will also play a pair of Final Four teams and take on defending national champions Nebraska twice this fall.

Illinois' 2018 schedule also includes 14 matches against 10 teams that were ranked in the final AVCA Top 25 and 18 matches against 14 of the top 50 teams in the RPI.

The Illini will open their season in Fort Collins, Colo., on Aug. 24 in a 1 p.m. match against UNC-Wilmington in the Colorado State Tournament. Other notable nonconference trips include a return to Seattle to face Washington and Colorado in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge and the Illini Classic.

Illinois' first home match is set for the Illini Classic on Sept. 14 against Northern Iowa. The Illini will also play Lipscomb and Creighton in the final tournament before the start of Big Ten play. A trip to Purdue on Sept. 21 marks the start of the Big Ten season, and Illinois will play its conference home opener Sept. 28 against Iowa before facing defending national champions Nebraska on Sept. 29 at Huff Hall.