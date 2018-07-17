Illini offer another 2019 forward

CHAMPAIGN — Jalen Graham played a bigger supporting role in Team WhyNot’s run to the Peach Jam championship game Sunday in North Augusta, S.C. His play in the pinnacle event of the Nike EYBL season also garnered him his first two scholarship offers.

Illinois and Grand Canyon offered Graham late Monday night according to the Team WhyNot Twitter account. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward is considered a three-star prospect per the Rivals rankings in the 2019 class.

Inside Illini Basketball Episode 10: Peach Jam review, new Illini offers and E.J. Liddell With the AAU season back in full swing, beat writer Scott Richey reviews some of the top Peach Jam performances by Illini targets, Brad Underwood's latest scholarship offers and why Duke and North Carolina have expressed interest in N-G Player of the Year E.J. Liddell. Listen to this podcast

Graham saw his production rise during Peach Jam after averaging just 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists during April and May for Team WhyNot. He opened Peach Jam play with a 17-point performance against AOT Running Rebels and averaged 7.3 points, five rebounds and three assists in eight games in North Augusta.

Graham teamed with fellow Illinois target and former Morgan Park guard Nimari Burnett on Team WhyNot. The Class of 2020 guard averaged 14.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in Team WhyNot’s runner-up finish.

Graham averaged nearly a double-double during his junior season at Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix. He helped lead the Pride to a 26-4 record putting up 11 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game.

Graham joins a growing list of big men targets in the 2019 class for Illinois this spring and summer. The Illini have also offered the likes of Kai Jones, Anthony Walker, Zeke Nnaji, Jason Jitoboh, Oscar Tshiebwe and Balsa Koprivica in the last four months.