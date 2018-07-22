Beyond the arc: Holtmann hitting recruiting trail hard — and it's paying dividends

There’s really no true offseason for college basketball. Here are three things that caught our college basketball writer and AP Top 25 voter’s attention in the last week:

Buckeyes' bounty

The rest of the Big Ten should be keeping an eye on Chris Holtmann and Ohio State. He's making moves. The Buckeyes added a second top 30 recruit in the 2019 class after landing a commitment from Iowa point guard D.J. Carton — beating out Indiana and Michigan in the process. Holtmann is in the mix for more, too, including E.J. Liddell and Zeke Nnaji.

Early planning

Interested in attending a Final Four? Monday's announcement of four future sites allows for planning a trip through 2026, with the next eight scheduled for Minneapolis, Atlanta, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio and Indianapolis again. Here's a thought for the NCAA. That 2027 Final Four? Send it to Las Vegas.

Cha-ching

Brad Brownell's new contract extension is proof how one NCAA tournament appearance can make a world of difference. Brownell (above) was on the proverbial hot seat after the 2016-17 season — a sixth straight NCAA tourney miss for him at Clemson. Then the Tigers went 25-10 last season, reached the Sweet 16 and Brownell landed a six-year, $15 million deal.