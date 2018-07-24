Early challenge for Illini in Maui

Illinois is part of the most loaded tournament field in Maui Invitational history this season. The bracket was released Tuesday, and the challenge begins early for the Illini. Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY breaks down all of the first-round pairings:

Illinois vs. Gonzaga

The difference between the two programs is much more stark than it was the last time they met — an 85-74 Illini victory in 2012 against the No. 10 Bulldogs in Spokane, Wash. Their paths have diverged since. Illinois has missed the NCAA tournament five straight seasons (under two coaches), while Gonzaga has become a perennial national power with Mark Few still at the helm.

This season doesn’t change the narrative. The rebuild continues at Illinois under Brad Underwood, with eight newcomers doubling up four returning scholarship players. Gonzaga could begin the season a top 10 team after returning three starters and its sixth man from last year’s Sweet 16 squad.

Arizona vs. Iowa State

Neither team had the 2017-18 season they were expecting. Arizona spent the entire season facing scrutiny after former assistant Book Richardson was arrested and charged in the federal bribery and corruption scheme that hit college basketball. Then coach Sean Miller was accused of recruiting violations before the Wildcats, even with eventual No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Deandre Ayton, were upset in the first round of the NCAA tournament by Buffalo.

Iowa State had its worst season in the Steve Prohm era after going 13-18 — an 11-win regression — with just a 4-14 mark in the Big 12. Expectations are higher in Ames, Iowa, heading into 2018-19 with Lindell Wigginton back for his sophomore season and joined by a freshman class that includes four-star Chicago Simeon wing Talen Horton-Tucker.

Duke vs. San Diego State

San Diego State got back into the NCAA tournament after Brian Dutcher took over the program following Steve Fisher’s retirement. Returning three of their top four scorers, including senior point guard Devin Watson, should help the Aztecs maintain that level of play this coming season. Whether that level of play will be enough against Duke is the question.

The Blue Devils are basically starting from scratch. Marvin Bagley III, Grayson Allen, Gary Trent Jr., Wendell Carter Jr. and Trevon Duval are all gone. That doesn’t mean, however, Duke will be hurting for talent. Mike Krzyzewski has mastered the one-and-done process, bringing in a 2018 class featuring five top 35 talents. That includes three of the top five players in the class — a group led by the runaway pick for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2019 draft, R.J. Barrett.

Auburn vs. Xavier

The 2017-18 season was one of the best in Auburn history. The Tigers finished 26-8 and made the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2002-03 after finishing second in an improved SEC. Whether Bruce Pearl can match last year’s success is the question. Austin Wiley and Daniel Purifoy returning from year-long, eligibility-related suspensions helps, but the Tigers must find a way to replace leading scorer Mustapha Heron (a St. John’s transfer).

Xavier has its own question mark heading into 2018-19. Namely, will Travis Steele keep up the trend of successful promoted former Musketeers assists? The first-year coach has to deal with replacing leading scorers Trevon Bluiett and J.P. Macura and will need to do so with improvement from guys like Quentin Goodin and Naji Marshall.