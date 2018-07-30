Braggin' Rights date set

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois made it five Braggin' Rights victories in a row last December with a 70-64 victory against Missouri. The Illini will try for six straight on Dec. 22 at the newly-named Enterprise Center in St. Louis, as the game date was officially announced Monday morning.

The Illinois-Missouri rivalry got back on track last season after both teams hired new coaches in Brad Underwood and Cuonzo Martin, respectively. Last year's game drew 21,289 fans — an attendance increase of 8,880 fans from the year prior. The rivalry has also taken to roster construction. The Tigers' roster includes former Illinois guard Mark Smith and former Illini recruits Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett, while Underwood and Martin are recruiting many of the same players from the St. Louis area.

The Braggin' Rights game is the fifth known game on Illinois' 2018-19 schedule. The Illini will play Georgetown on Nov. 13 at State Farm Center in the Gavitt Tipoff Games before travelling to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational and a first-round game against Gonzaga on Nov. 19. Illinois will also play at Notre Dame on Nov. 27 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and has a return game against UNLV set for Dec. 8 at State Farm Center.