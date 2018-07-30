Recruiting focus turns for Illini

The final evaluation period of the 2017-18 recruiting calendar is complete. Lists will be cut. Official visits will be scheduled. The next phase of the recruiting process is right around the corner. Our college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Scott Richey hit on some of Illinois' priorities in the 2019 class in the latest episode of his "Inside Illini Basketball" podcast.

At the top of Illinois' list? Five-star wing Kahlil Whitney — even if the Illini's odds took a hit when Kentucky got firmly in the mix in the Chicago native's recruitment.

"Another terrific weekend from Khalil Whitney," Richey said. "I would make the argument he's a top 10 player in the country just because of his size and length at (6-foot-7) with super long arms and his athleticism. Saw some more videos that Mac Irvin Fire retweeted from this past weekend. He was just dunking on peoples' heads all the time.

"He would be a huge get, and now the question is will Illinois get him? ... They did everything right in his recruitment. They made him a priority early, were basically at every single game he played from April to July. Kentucky just in the last 2 1/2 weeks has upped their interest. He got the offer and now has an official visit scheduled there starting Friday. I think if you read a lot of national recruiting analysts and what they have to say, the headlines, it's looking like a Kentucky lean for Kahlil Whitney. The crystal balls are trending in the Wildcats' direction."