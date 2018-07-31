Illini basketball's nonconference slate set

Other Related Content Aug. 1 Illinois basketball chat

The full schedule isn't out yet for Illinois men's basketball, but the full slate of nonconference foes was released on Tuesday.

The Illini will have 11 nonconference games in the 2018-19 season, a season that opens on Thursday, Nov. 8 against Evansville at State Farm Center in Champaign.

Illinois will host Georgetown on Nov. 13 as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games before taking on Gonzaga on Nov. 19 in the first round of the Maui Invitational.

Two more games will follow at the Maui Invitational on Nov. 20-21 before Illinois returns home to face Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 25 in Champaign.

Illinois will hit the road again for a Nov. 27 game at Notre Dame, part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

To close out the nonconference slate, Illinois will host UNLV on Dec. 8, East Tennessee State on Dec. 15 and Florida Atlantic on Dec. 29, with the annual Braggin' Rights game against Missouri in St. Louis set for Dec. 22.

Illinois will host an exhibition game on Nov. 2 at State Farm Center, against an opponent to be determined.

No times were released on Tuesday, with the only known time so far for the Illinois-Gonzaga game tipping off at 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 19.

The full 20-game Big Ten schedule set to be unveiled at a later date, but it was revealed on Tuesday that Illinois' Big Ten game against Maryland will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City as part of the Big Ten's 'Super Saturday: College Hoops & Hockey" doubleheader.

Illinois is slated to have 16 games at State Farm Center (nine Big Ten games, six nonconference games and the exhibition game) for the 2018-19 season under second-year coach Brad Underwood.