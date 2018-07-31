More 2019 offers out for Illini

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois loaded up on guards with its 2018 class, pushing wings and bigs as the priorities for the Illini’s 2019 recruiting. They added to their board Tuesday with an offer to Michigan native Tray Jackson.

Jackson, a 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward, is ranked as a four-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports, and he’s ranked just outside the top 100 by both — at Nos. 105 and 106, respectively, by the two recruiting services. He has other offers from the likes of Boston College, Creighton, DePaul, Loyola Chicago, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Seton Hall, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and Xavier.

Jackson reclassified to the 2019 class this offseason and will transfer from Western International in Detroit and spend a prep school year at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., where he’ll team up with fellow Illini recruiting target and former Illinois native Malik Hall.

Jackson played for MeanStreets on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring and summer after playing last year for G3 Grind on the Under Armour Association circuit. He averaged 13.3 points and five rebounds and shot 38.7 percent from three-point range during this spring and summer before a bit of a shooting slump during Peach Jam.

Jackson is the second Class of 2019 forward to get an Illinois offer since the end of the final July evaluation period. The Illinois also offered Victor Iwuakor, a 6-8, 210-pound Texan on Sunday. Iwuakor, a Sulphur Springs native, split his spring and summer between Team Hard Work on the UAA circuit and Drive Nation in the EYBL.

Iwuakor averaged 8.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks in eight games in April for team Hard Work before moving to Drive Nation. Playing with fellow Illinois recruiting targets Drew Timme, Samuell Williamson and Jahmius Ramsey, he put up 7.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

Iwuakor is ranked as a four-star prospect just outside the top 100 by 247Sports at No. 102 in the 2019 class. Rivals has him unranked as a three-star prospect, and he holds other offers from Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois State, LSU, Oregon State and Texas A&M.