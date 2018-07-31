Spurs waive former Illini

The number of former Illinois men's basketball players in the NBA is now down to one.

The San Antonio Spurs announced they waive Brandon Paul on Tuesday afternoon after Paul spent the 2017-18 season with the Spurs.

The 27-year-old former Illini guard saw limited playing time in his first NBA seasons, appearing in 64 games last season while averaging 2.3 points and 1.1 rebounds in 9.0 minutes.

Paul reached double figures in five games with the Spurs, netting a career-high 18 points in a 108-94 loss to the Celtics on Oct. 30, 2017.

Paul played at Illinois from 2009 to 2013 after earning Mr. Basketball honors in 2009 following a standout senior season at Gurnee Warren. Paul scored 1,654 points at Illinois, leaving him ninth in program history, and his 211 three-pointers at Illinois are good for seventh all-time.

Paul scored 43 points in a 79-74 win against Ohio State on Jan. 10, 2012 at Assembly Hall in Champaign, which is the third-best single-game scoring mark in Illinois history.

Paul's release from the Spurs leaves Meyers Leonard as the only former Illini still on an active NBA roster.

Leonard, the last Illini to get selected in the NBA draft when the Portland Trail Blazers picked him in the first round of the 2012 draft, is still with the Trail Blazers.

Leonard, 26, averaged 3.4 points and 2.1 rebounds last season with the Trail Blazers, playing in 33 games with the only franchise he's ever played for.