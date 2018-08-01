Another 2019 forward gets Illini offer

CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois had plenty of company when it offered Class of 2019 forward Kadin Shedrick on Tuesday night, according to a tweet from his AAU coach. The Illini were just one of a baker's dozen of teams to offer the Holly Springs, N.C., native in July after a breakout performance at the adidas Summer Championships in Los Angeles.

Shedrick is considered a three-star prospect by Rivals and is currently unranked by 247Sports. The 6-foot-10, 200-pound forward now has two dozen offers with teams like Arizona State, Creighton, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Xavier also involved in his recruitment.

Shedrick earned all-district honors from the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association following his junior season. He averaged 16.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for Holly Springs.