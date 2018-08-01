Whitney includes Illini in final eight

CHAMPAIGN -- Kahlil Whitney trimmed his list of prospective college basketball destinations to eight Tuesday night. Long a top priority for Illinois in the 2019 class, the five-star wing included the Illini in that group.

Also making the cut? Florida State, Georgetown, Louisville, Miami, Oregon, SMU and Kentucky, where he'll take his first official visit starting Friday.

Whitney is a consensus five-star prospect in the 2019 class. He's ranked as high as No. 14 in the nation by 247Sports and checks in at No. 23 in the Rivals150. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound small forward averaged 13.6 points and 4.3 rebounds during his junior season at Roselle (N.J.) Catholic.

The jump in Whitney's national profile and recruitment, however, came after a dominant spring and summer playing for Mac Irvin Fire on the Nike EYBL circuit. Whitney finished in the top 10 on the circuit in scoring and put up 21.1 points per game with a 48/38/66 shooting slash. He also averaged 7.2 rebounds for the entire EYBL season after elevating his game at the Peach Invitational in early July (22.2 points and 10 rebounds per game).

Illinois also made the first cut for a pair of 2019 big men. Five-star center Kofi Cockburn, who will transfer from Christ the King (N.Y.) to Oak Hill Academy (Va.) for his senior season, has the Illini in his top 12, while four-star forward Oscar Tshiebwe included Illinois in his top eight.