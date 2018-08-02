Illini in Timme's top 10

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood was the first coach to offer Texas forward Drew Timme when he was named the Oklahoma State coach. That relationship carried over once Underwood was hired at Illinois, and Timme named the Illini as one of his top 10 schools early Thursday evening.

Timme's top 10 also included Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Gonzaga, Purdue, Louisville, Arizona, Alabama, Michigan State and Oklahoma. The 6-foot-10, 215-pound forward is a consensus four-star prospect ranked as high as No. 40 in the 2019 class by Rivals.

Timme put up monster numbers — 27.7 points, 17.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game — during his junior season at J.J. Pearce High School in Richardson, Texas. He followed that up with a strong spring and summer playing for Drive Nation on the Nike EYBL circuit where he averaged 14.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists playing alongside fellow Illini targets Jahmius Ramsey, Samuell Williamson and Victor Iwuakor.

Illinois has also made the first cut for three other 2019 prospects in the last week. Five-star recruits Khalil Whitney and Kofi Cockburn have Illinois in their top eight and top 12, respectively, while four-star center Oscar Tshiebwe included the Illini in his top eight.