Illinois targets another 2019 wing

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois pursued 2018 forward Parker Braun this spring in its hunt for frontcourt depth before the Overland Park, Kan., native opted to join Missouri as a walk-on. The Illini kept things in the family late Wednesday with an offer to his younger brother — 2019 prospect Christian Braun, who teamed with is brother to lead Blue Valley Northwest to a second straight KSHSAA Class 6A state title this past season.

Braun, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound wing, is ranked as a three-star recruit by Rivals and unranked by 247Sports. He holds other offers from more than a dozen other teams, including DePaul, Kansas State, Loyola Chicago, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas Tech and Wake Forest.

A strong showing in July saw a push in Braun's recruitment. Ten of his offers came in the last month after he elevated his level of play for MOKAN Elite at Peach Jam.

Braun was more role player than go to option in the spring playing alongside guys like Malik Hall (another Illinois target in the 2019 class) and 2020 center N'Faly Dante, who's a five-star recruit ranked in the top 10 in his class.

That changed at Peach Jam. Braun averaged 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 43 percent from the field and 32 percent from three-point range.