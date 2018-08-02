Tamas shores up roster with transfer

CHAMPAIGN — Offseason transfers reshaped the Illinois volleyball roster after a Sweet 16 run in 2017 in Chris Tamas' first season as coach. One in particular — Tyanna Omazic to Missouri — left Illinois thin at middle blocker.

Tamas remedied that officially Thursday by adding transfer Ashlyn Fleming for the 2018 season. Fleming, a 6-foot-4 middle blocker, played the last two seasons at the University of the Pacific. The San Jose, Calif., native will have two years of eligiblity remaining.

"We are excited to announce the addition of Ashlyn to the program," Tamas said in a release. "She embodies the type of student-athlete we strive to bring to Illinois. She has proven herself to be a tough competitor in a very good conference and we look forward to having her in our gym and a part of our Illinois family."

Fleming was a two-year starter at Pacific (the alma mater of both Chris and Jen Tamas) and played in all 229 sets in 2016 and 2017. She had a career year as a sophomore with 285 kills, a .347 hitting percentage and a team-high 125 total blocks. That came after she was named to the West Coast Conference All-Freshman Team in 2016 after putting up 269 kills with a .337 hitting percentage to go with 109 total blocks.

Fleming also played beach volleyball at Pacific. She went 13-24 for the Tigers in her two seasons on the team.

Fleming gives Illinois depth at middle blocker alongside AVCA Third Team All-American Ali Bastianelli and Blayke Hranicka, who made 20 starts last season. Fleming is the third newcomer for the Illini this fall in addition to freshman setter Diana Brown and freshman defensive specialist Taylor Kuper.