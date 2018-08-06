Illinois among Whitney's final four

The recruitment of Kahlil Whitney took the five-star prospect to Lexington, Ky., this past weekend for an official visit with Kentucky.

But Whitney, a 6-foot-6, 190-pound small forward, still has Illinois in his recruiting mix.

The Roselle (N.J.) Catholic wing trimmed his list to four schools on Monday afternoon, listing Georgetown, Illinois, Kentucky and Oregon still in the running per a post to Whitney's Twitter account.

The Mac Irvin Fire product, the same AAU program that incoming Illinois freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu played for, saw his recruitment surge this past spring and summer with his strong play for the Mac Irvin Fire on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Whitney finished in the top 10 on the circuit in scoring and put up 21.1 points per game with a 48/38/66 shooting slash. He also averaged 7.2 rebounds for the entire EYBL season after elevating his game at the Peach Invitational in early July (22.2 points and 10 rebounds per game).

Illinois has three available scholarships at the moment for the 2019 class that Whitney, along with highly-touted forward E.J. Liddell, belong to.

Whitney hasn't set any more official visits, but his with announcement on Monday, Whitney eliminated Louisville, Florida State, Miami and SMU from consideration. Those schools were included on his top eight schools that he released the last week in July.