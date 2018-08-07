Illini in top 10 for Canadian wing

CHAMPAIGN — Quincy Guerrier narrowed his list to his top-10 schools Tuesday evening, with Illinois among the programs still in the running for the Class of 2019 wing. The 6-foot-7, 190-pound Canadian's top 10 also included Syracuse, Minnesota, Oregon, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Maryland, South Carolina, Creighton and Vanderbilt.

Multiple reports dating back to earlier this summer note Guerrier, a four-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports, intends to enroll at mid-semester, joining his team of choice for the second half of the 2018-19 season. That remains a possible route at Illinois, as the Illini still have one open scholarship despite adding eight newcomers this offseason.

Guerrier played for Brookwood Elite on the adidas Gauntlet circuit this AAU season. He averaged 24.2 points and shot 48 percent from the field overall with a 36 percent mark from three-point range. The versatile wing also put up 6.8 rebounds per game for Brookwood Elite.

A Quebec native, Guerrier represented Team Canada at the 2016 FIBA U17 World Championships. He averaged 5.5 points and two rebounds in four games.