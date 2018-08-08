Whitney picks Kentucky

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois made Kahlil Whitney a priority in its 2019 recruiting, making a push for the five-star wing and Chicago native to return home. Whitney is headed back to the midwest (sort of), but not to Illinois after announcing his commitment to Kentucky early Wednesday afternoon.

Whitney chose the Wildcats after narrowing his list to four teams — Kentucky, Illinois, Oregon and Georgetown — Monday. That followed an official visit to Lexington, Ky., this past weekend.

Illinois' 2019 recruiting will move on without the elite prospect. A wing is still a priority, and the Illini have offered plenty. Other names to watch include Terrence Shannon (Whitney's Mac Irvin Fire teammate), Canadians Quincy Guerrier (who put Illinois in his top 10 on Tuesday) and Emanuel Miller and Las Vegas native Jalen Hill.