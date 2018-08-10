Pieters in contention at PGA Championship
Playing roughly three hours from where he honed his golf game at the University of Illinois, Thomas Pieters heads into the weekend at the PGA Championship in a good spot.
The 27-year-old former Illini is currently tied for fourth at the fourth major of the year, compiling a 7-under 133 through the first two rounds at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.
The only former Illini in the field, Pieters carded a 66 on Friday, leaving him tied for fourth at the moment with Charl Schwartzel.
Gary Woodland holds the lead as of Friday afternoon, with the first-round leader following up his 64 on Thursday with a 66 on Friday to sit at 10-under 130.
Kevin Kisner (131) is one shot back in second place, while back-to-back U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka (132) is in third place after posting a 63 with his round on Friday.
