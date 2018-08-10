Shannon includes Illini in top four

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois was one of the first high major programs to offer Lincoln Park and Mac Irvin Fire wing Terrence Shannon this spring. Then the 6-foot-7, 185-pound forward's recruitment blew up.

The Illini are still in the mix after Shannon cut his list to a top four Friday evening. The four-star recruit — ranked as high as No. 72 in the 2019 class by Rivals — also included DePaul, Florida State and Maryland in his final four schools.

Shannon's profile rose to the national level with his play for Mac Irvin Fire this spring and summer. He averaged 14.2 points on 51 percent shooting from the field overall and 33 percent from three-point range while also putting up 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Shannon reclassified into the 2019 class after finishing his high school career at Lincoln Park. He'll play next season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. — a decision he announced Thursday after initially planning on spending his prep school year at Woodstock Academy in Connecticut.